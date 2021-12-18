NEWSMAX:

While Europe’s largest budget airline, Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary does not believe governments should force people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, he said in a recent interview that those refusing the jab are “plainly idiots” and should not be allowed to use transportation services like his.

“We recognize the rights of everybody to decide not to get vaccinated if you so want,” O’Leary said in an interview with The Telegraph on Friday. “If you personally object to vaccination, because it’s some huge government/Big Pharma conspiracy; apart from the fact that you would be plainly an idiot, we respect your right to be an idiot.”

He said those who choose not get vaccinated at this point, “you shouldn’t be allowed in the hospital, you shouldn’t be allowed to fly, you shouldn’t be allowed on the London Underground, and you shouldn’t be allowed in the local supermarket or your pharmacy either. You can sit at home, and you know, get your deliveries of medicines and food. But you should not, you know, go to work or go on public transport unless you have a vaccine certificate.”

