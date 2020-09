New York Daily News:

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, where her husband was buried a decade ago.

A private ceremony will be held for RBG at the cemetery which is the final resting spot for many of her fellow Supreme Court judges, the top court said in a statement.

Details were still scant Saturday about funeral plans.

Jewish tradition normally calls for the deceased to be buried within 24 hours of death. But the Rosh Hashanah holiday started Friday night, which could delay a ceremony until Monday.

Ginsburg passed away Friday night at the age of 87 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Her husband, Martin Ginsburg, died in 2010 after losing his own fight with cancer.

