WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent from the Supreme Court on Wednesday because of a stomach bug, a court spokeswoman said.

She is “indisposed due to illness,” Chief Justice John Roberts said of the 86-year-old justice at the start of proceedings.

Ginsburg, the oldest member of the court, is the anchor of its liberal bloc. Her health has been closely watched amid rising concerns President Trump could have the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the high court, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority for decades to come.

In August, Ginsburg completed radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer, her second bout with the disease. Last year, she underwent surgery to remove two cancerous nodules found in her left lung. The justice was also treated for colon cancer in the late 1990s.

Ginsburg intends to participate in the consideration of the cases by reading briefs and transcripts, Roberts said.

Ginsburg was on the bench for oral arguments Tuesday, when the justices considered legal challenges to Trump’s efforts to unwind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. She was an active participant, posing the first question to Solicitor General Noel Francisco, who argued on behalf of the Trump administration.