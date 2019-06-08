NEW YORK POST:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears to expect major disagreements as the court finishes its term this month.

“Given the number of most-watched cases still unannounced, I cannot predict that the relatively low sharp divisions ratio will hold,” she said at a Friday conference in Washington, DC.

Ginsburg called the pending trial over the US Census, in which the Trump administrations is being challenged for seeking to ask about respondents’ citizenship status, “a case of huge importance.”

“Respondents in the census case have argued that a ruling in [Treasur Secretary Wilbur] Ross’s favor would stretch deference beyond the breaking point,” she said.

Ginsburg also talked about pending gerrymandering cases.