BREITBART:

Rutgers University, which The public Rutgers University is looking to hire a full-time staff attorney to defend illegal immigrants at a Newark courthouse.

Rutgers University, which receives 20 percent of its total revenue from the federal government, plans to use its resources to help illegal aliens avoid deportation. A new job listing posted by the university’s school of law seeks a “research associate” that will represent minors in Newark Immigration Court.

The job, which was highlighted this week by Campus Reform, is primarily concerned with Rutgers’s Immigrant Rights Clinic. The clinic provides various resources for illegal aliens who can’t otherwise afford legal services.

The job description explains that the role includes engaging in “outreach” on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program.