The New York Post:

A research professor at Rutgers University who developed the first saliva test for the coronavirus has unexpectedly died, the college said.

New Jersey native Andrew Brooks, 51, passed away on Jan. 23, the university said in a statement, without elaborating.

As the chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR Infinite Biologics, Brooks led the effort to develop the COVID-19 saliva test.

The test received emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in April and a month later was approved for at-home use.

More than 4 million of the rapid response tests have been performed since March, Rutgers University said.

