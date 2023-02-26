Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be killed by a member of his inner circle, The Telegraph reported.

As Russia is hit by increasingly stringent sanctions for invading Ukraine last February, Putin’s political rivals will seek to depose him, Zelensky told journalist Dmytro Komarov.

“There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia. Then carnivores will eat a carnivore.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

“There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia,” said Zelensky. “Then carnivores will eat a carnivore. It is very important, and they will need a reason to justify this. They will remember. They will find a reason to kill a killer. Will it work? Yes. When? I don’t know.”

