Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating and trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”.

In a phone call with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian side, Shoigu said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a “dirty bomb” in the conflict, without providing evidence to support the suggestion that Ukraine might use such a weapeon.

“They discussed the situation in Ukraine which is rapidly deteriorating,” the defence ministry said in a readout of the call. “It is trending towards further uncontrolled escalation.”

A so-called dirty bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material.

The defence ministry did not provide any further information on its statement.

