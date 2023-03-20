Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off his three-day state visit to Russia Monday by shaking hands and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with both leaders calling the other “dear friend.”

The meeting in Moscow marked Xi’s first international trip this year and comes just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, citing his alleged involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

At the beginning of the sit-down, Putin congratulated Xi on his recent re-election and hailed China’s proposed 12-point peace plan for ending the bloody war in Ukraine.

“We will discuss all those issues, including your initiative that we highly respect,” Putin said, according to The Associated Press. “Our cooperation in the international arena undoubtedly helps strengthen the basic principles of the global order and multipolarity.”

READ MORE