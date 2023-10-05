RUSSIA’S “POTEMKIN ARMY”

The author of this piece is Kaz Dziamka. I am honored he thought sonar21 worthy to publish his essay. Kaz came from Poland in 1981, got a PhD in American Studies at the University of New Mexico, and taught college English and American Studies for 20 years. He has published a couple of books: Adventures in Freedom, and (in Polish), “Moja słowiańska wolność” (My Slavic freedom). For 14 years he was editor of the American Rationalist.]The new Free Inquiry, the flagship magazine of American secular humanists, arrived today (September 27), and I read, with growing intellectual pleasure, the first Op-Ed, “Is War with China Inevitable,” by Shadia B. Drury, professor emerita at Regina University.It is informative and scholarly; it is good, very good and so important that it should be republished in, for example, Consortium News, one of the most respectable independent journals, “the first investigative news magazine based on the Internet.” Perhaps Max Blumenthal of The Grayzone will promote it as well.