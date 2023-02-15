Russia’s Northern Fleet is on the move, being deployed while armed with tactical nuclear weaponry for the first time since the Cold War, according to a Norwegian intelligence report.

“A central part of the nuclear capabilities is located on the North Fleet’s submarines and surface vessels,” the report stated, adding that these tactical nuclear weapons represent a very significant threat to NATO member states.

This comes amid Russia’s defense budget increasing by 34% in 2023.

In addition, the intelligence report notes that Russia’s conventional military power has weakened.

This is largely due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. This conflict has seen Russia expend large amounts of its stockpile of missiles, artillery, combat vehicles, manpower and more.

