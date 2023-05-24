One of Vladimir Putin’s most modern spy warships was attacked by marine drones in the Black Sea, according to Russian sources.

Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs was buzzed by three marine drones, the Russian defence ministry-aligned Rybar Telegram channel reported.

The Yury Ivanov-class ship, launched in 2017, was in international waters in the Black Sea some 40 nautical miles north of the Bosphorus Strait at the time of the attack.

‘There is reason to believe that the drones were launched from a commercial civilian vessel,’ the channel said, adding the Russian vessel ‘repelled’ the alleged attack and suffered no casualties.

One Telegram channel later alleged the ship had been attacked from a grain-carrying vessel – but this was disputed by Russian sources.

READ MORE