A POWER-hungry scientist and an evil dictator bidding to create a super-soldier using humans and apes sounds like the stuff of science fiction.

However, during Russia’s Soviet era Josef Stalin poured money into sensational experiments which involved injecting human sperm into female gorillas – and, even more shockingly, inseminating human women with the seed of primates.

Stalin ordered renowned scientist Ilia Ivanov to create an invincible breed of Red Army soldiers, secret documents released in the 1990s showed.

Archive papers say the Kremlin chief demanded these mutant warriors be “resilient and resistant to hunger”.

He said they should be of “immense strength but with an underdeveloped brain”.

Stalin also wanted them to work on railway construction.

Scientist Ivanov had made his name at the turn of the century by perfecting artificial insemination in horses proving that the sperm of one male stallion could impregnate up to 500 females.

He then began experimenting with hybridisation and tried to create a super-horse by crossing the animals with zebras.

Ivanov and the Soviet leaders became interested in the possibility of crossing humans with their closest relatives in radical experiments which would enhance the reputation of Russian science.

The term “humanzee” was coined later in the 20th century and refers to a human-chimp crossbreed – a scientifically possible hybridisation.

In 1924, Ivanov put his proposals for the warped hybridisation experiment to the Soviet government and received funding for a trip to Africa to collect animals.

And despite his work being controversial, he managed to secure support from the Pasteur Institute in Paris who let him use a research station in Guinea, West Africa, for ape-breeding research.

However, when he arrived at the research centre he discovered that the chimps were not mature enough to take part in the experiment.

He then began researching how best to capture and subdue the animals.

The scientist wrote to the ruling Politburo: “The biggest problem is to catch living females.”

