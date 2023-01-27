Jerusalem Post

The Russian President shared with the two rabbis that “we are categorically against consigning to oblivion crimes of this kind, which have no statute of limitations.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Thursday with Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar and Alexander Barada, president of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. According to a transcript of the meeting published on the Kremlin’s website, Lazar hinted during the meeting about the war with Ukraine and tried to promote peace. “We are ready to do everything [needed] to find peaceful solutions,” Lazar said. He continued: “Because people who suffer are bad for everyone, everyone suffers when people around us suffer. We are all children of the one [and only] God and our desire is for all children to live in brotherhood, mutual understanding, and in friendship so that people respect each other.” Lazar quoted from the Talmud and said that “whoever saves a single life is considered by scripture to have saved the whole world,” and added that “we value the life of every person. Therefore, I repeat once again: we, as a Jewish community, not only in Russia, but all over the world, are ready to do everything [needed] in order to find peaceful solutions.” He concluded by stating that “maybe our people understand more than anyone what suffering is, so we are ready to do everything so that there really is only peace in the world, and people live a good life.”

