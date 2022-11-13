Newsmax

A demonstration in the streets of Moscow reportedly shows Russians calling for Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike on Washington, D.C. “Meanwhile in Russia: a rally, demanding for Moscow to strike Washington,” Russian state TV blogger Julia Davis tweeted with a video of the demonstration. “They cite Putin’s words: “We will go to heaven as martyrs and they will simply croak.” The video shows a man chanting to the sounds of drums beating. “Strike the decision-making centers!” a translation of his words read on the chyron. “On Washington!” the marchers replied, according to the translation. “A flight task for the Sarmat missile,” the leader chants, referring to the ICBM that travels up to 11,000 miles and NATO refers to as “Satan II”

