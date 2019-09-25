NEW YORK POST:

A drug-addled Russian woman allegedly stabbed her teen model sister 189 times, gouged her eyes out and sliced off her ears in a horrific fit of jealousy, according to a report.

Elizaveta Dubrovina, 22, was sent for psychiatric treatment after the brutal 2016 crime in St. Petersburg, where her 17-year-old sister Stefania’s mutilated and naked body was found, according to The Sun.

Dubrovina has now been found fit to stand trial and faces 25 years behind bars if convicted.

She hated her sister so much that she “caused her to endure excruciating pain” by hacking her in the head, torso, arms and legs, according to court documents cited by the news outlet.

The woman, who vehemently denies the charges, will reportedly blame Stefania’s alleged lover, Alexey Fateev, 44, in whose apartment the victim died.

But prosecutors insist that Fateev is a witness and is not considered a suspect.