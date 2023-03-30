Ukraine hacktivists tricked a group of Russian military wives into posing for a photo shoot that outed the identities of their husbands — who were purportedly responsible for bombing a Mariupol theater-turned-shelter last March, killing hundreds of civilians.

The virtual false-flag operation exposed 12 elite Kremlin combat pilots to potential war crime charges in connection with both the brutal theatre massacre and hundreds of other airstrikes on Ukrainian homes and businesses, the Kyiv Post reported.

It was spearheaded by Cyber Resistance, a Ukrainian hacker group that engages in guerrilla warfare, and InformNapalm, a Ukraine volunteer journalism outfit that investigates Russian war efforts, according to the latter group.

Cyber Resistance was able to hack into the email of Col. Sergey Atroshchenko, commander of the 960th Assault Aviation Regiment, stationed in occupied Crimea, according to InformNapalm.

Posing as a Russian officer in the regiment, the hackers contacted Antroshchenko’s wife and convinced her to organize a photo shoot with the wives and girlfriends of the other pilots, supposedly to boost morale, the organization said.

