NEW YORK POST:

With Ukraine troops and reservists offering fierce resistance to Russian invaders, Russian leader Vladimir Putin appears to be ordering a new, deadlier phase of his war with multiple sightings of thermobaric rocket launchers, according to reports.

A Russian thermobaric multiple rockets launcher was spotted near Belgorod near Russia’s border with Ukraine on Saturday afternoon, CNN reported. The weapons are capable of launching so-called “vacuum bombs” that suck out the oxygen in the area where they are deployed in order to create a powerful explosion.

The russian army has deployed the TOS-1 heavy flamethrower which shoots thermobaric rockets, the was South of Belgorod. pic.twitter.com/XCxMI3bNB3 — Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN) February 26, 2022