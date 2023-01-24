A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim.

The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons.

An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel report says it was “spotted on radar in neutral waters of the Atlantic Ocean – at an effective salvo launch distance from the US coast”.

The nuclear-capable Mach 9 missiles have a reported range of 625 miles.

The Russian defence ministry has not commented on the latest report.

It comes after the Royal Navy intercepted the Gorshkov as it sailed through the English Channel earlier this month.

More recently the Russian vessel was tailed by the Portuguese navy in the Atlantic and was expected to sail round Africa.

But radar monitoring sites suggest the Gorshkov made an unexpected diversion.

READ MORE