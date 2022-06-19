Newsmax

Russian television broadcasted a video Friday of two American military veterans who were captured after assisting Ukrainian forces. NBC News reported Thursday the two, Andy Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, volunteered to assist Ukrainian forces against Russia’s invasion, which began in February. Russian network RT later reported they were still alive and held captive by Russian troops in the Donbas region. “Mom, I just want to let you know that I’m alive, and I hope to be back home as soon as I can be. So, love Diesel for me. Love you,” Drueke said in a video from RT, The Hill reported. The State Department on Friday, after the videos were posted, said officials had “seen the photos and videos of these two U.S. citizens reportedly captured by Russia’s military forces in Ukraine” and “are closely monitoring the situation.” President Joe Biden also commented on the matter, stating he had been briefed on the missing Americans, according to The Hill. The president then discouraged others from traveling to Ukraine to assist in fighting the Russian invasion.

Read more at Newsmax