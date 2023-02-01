Russian state TV have broadcast a mock video of the UK being obliterated by a tsunami set off by a nuclear missile sent from Moscow.

The sick footage shows a Russian state anchor revelling as the missile plummets into to the North Atlantic Ocean, sparking a giant tidal wave that engulfs both Ireland and the UK.



Russian state TV often delights in hypothetical scenarios where Britain and its allies are wiped out by Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

It is unclear when the footage, which was reposted by Twitter account Terror Alarm, was aired in Russia.

Terror Alarm claims to be a “Non-State-Affiliated Agenda-Free News Media with a focus on combating terrorism through AI.”

