METRO UK:

Russian state TV says World War Three has already started after the sinking of the Moskva.

The Kremlin’s main propaganda mouthpiece went into meltdown last night after the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet was taken out.

Officials have refused to acknowledge Ukraine’s claims it struck the ship with cruise missiles, an operation which would be one of Kyiv’s biggest military successes since the invasion began.

But despite Russia’s insistence it sunk because of fire, the Ukrainian capital was struck by rockets overnight, a sign Vladimir Putin wants revenge for the downing of the prized naval asset.

The city has been spared arial bombardment since Russian troops pulled out of the north but there were strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv and locations further west.

Russia 1, a Kremlin mouthpiece which has championed the war, came close to acknowledging Ukraine sunk the Moskva by demanding a crushing response.

Olga Skabeyeva, one of Vladimir Putin’s leading propagandists, told viewers Western support for Ukraine amounted to direct conflict with Russia, saying: ‘What it’s escalated into can safely be called World War Three. That’s entirely for sure.

‘Now we’re definitely fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself. We need to recognise that.’

