Russian state TV has claimed the West is on course to “run out of people” as the LGBT population grows

Olga Skabeyeva – who fronts the 60 minutes programme on the state-controlled TV channel Russia One – made the claim as Kremlin lawmakers proposed extending a ban on discussing same-sex relationships.

Skabeyeva, 37, dubbed Vladimir Putin’s “Iron Doll”, is a key mouthpiece of the Kremlin, fronting her own programme on the state’s main news channel.

Russian state TV is closely controlled by the Russian government and is often used as a means to circulate Moscow-backed propaganda.

