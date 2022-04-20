THE SUN:

RUSSIAN moles have “almost certainly” infiltrated US intelligence services, former spooks have warned in an explosive new book.

Active spies working for Russian president Vladimir Putin are likely to already have been recruited, according to ex-FBI agents and CIA officers.

Author Lis Wiehl made the startling discovery while researching her new book on FBI double agent Robert HanssenCredit: Pegasus Books/Lis Wiehl

The shocking revelation was made made during extensive interviews with New York Times bestselling author and former federal prosecutor Lis Wiehl for her new book A Spy In Plain Sight.

Ms Wiehl told The Sun that it comes just as the need to anticipate Putin’s next move is greater than ever before.

Her new title is an in-depth look at the story of Robert Hanssen, considered America’s most damaging Russian spy ever.

Hanssen, who is currently serving 15 consecutive life sentences at a federal supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, was an FBI double agent who spied for Soviet and Russian agencies between 1979 until he was busted in 2001.

