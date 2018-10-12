DAILY MAIL:

Jaw-dropping pictures show Russian soldiers battering each other in boxing gloves and crawling through muddy swamps during a brutal endurance test.

Servicemen of the special task force units of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service were put through their paces on Friday as they battled for their maroon berets in Mordovia.

The enviable garment is a symbol of courage and competence which distinguishes specially-trained elite forces from regular soldiers.

Bloodthirsty endurance tests begin with a five-mile cross country race, with hopefuls expected to wade through chest-high swamps of stagnant water and avoid bullets being showered on them from small firearms.

As if that were not daunting enough, to test their mental stamina a ‘psychological manipulation’ group run alongside them hurling abuse and splashing them with mud.

The men must then show off their skills with military weapons before reaching the final stage – known as ’12 minutes of hell’.

It involves going head-to-head in combat with a person who already holds the maroon beret, battling it out in four three-minute rounds.