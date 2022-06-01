THE DAILY STAR:

A Kremlin TV propaganda piece has claimed World War Three has started, and that Russia’s horrifying task is now to “demilitarise” NATO.

Russian television anchor Olga Skabeyeva of Putin mouthpiece Rossiya-1 claimed on camera that the war in Ukraine, known in Russia as a special military operation, “is now over”.

Skabeyeva argued that the West’s provisions of arms to Ukraine meant that the special operation had spilled over into a global conflict as Ukraine showcased new British Wolfhound heavy tactical support vehicles.

The anchor’s tirade was broadcast on Rossiya-1, where she claimed Russia were being “forced to demilitarise” both Ukraine and NATO.

