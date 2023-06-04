While there haven’t been any major developments lately along the frontline in the Ukraine since the conquest of Bakhmut/Artemovsk by the Russians, nevertheless this last week was one of increased activity.

The Russian campaign of attrition is taking its toll, even though countless billions of weapon and ammunition deliveries were poured into supplying the struggling Ukraine forces.

Early in the war, many wondered why Kiev had been mostly untouched during the military campaign. Those days are over. In the last week or so, a mostly night bombing campaign has been targeting Ukraine regions in the rear, away from the contact line, and in particular the capital Kiev.

