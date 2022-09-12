Vladimir Putin‘s point man for developing Russia’s vast Arctic resources has died after ‘falling overboard’ while sailing off the country’s Pacific coast.

Ivan Pechorin, 39, was managing director of Putin’s Far East and Arctic Development Corporation and had recently attended a major conference hosted by the Kremlin warmonger in Vladivostok.

He is the latest in a long line of senior officials linked to Russia’s energy sector and the Kremlin to die in suspicious circumstances in recent months.

Pechorin fell off the side of a boat in the waters close to Russky Island near Cape Ignatiev, said Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda.

His body was found after a search lasting more than a day.

Read more at Daily Mail