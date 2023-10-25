Russian Navy No Longer Safe Anywhere Warns Zelensky

The Russian navy has withdrawn from around Ukraine over the past month, but it still isn’t safe at its new anchorage in the eastern Black Sea warns President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying they will still be in range of the country’s newly acquired long-range missiles.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet — “functionally” defeated by Ukraine already, according to a British reckoning — has been repositioned to a new base in Georgia to escape strikes by Ukrainian forces, but even this won’t save them, a warning states. Making an address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his forces would continue to strike using missiles and drones.

Hailing his own “historic achievement” of driving the Black Sea Fleet away from Sevastopol with a series of highly publicised strikes using British and French-donated cruise missiles, Zelensky said Russian dominance had once appeared “insurmountable”. “Now, the illusions are fading away”, he said.

