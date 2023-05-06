Jerusalem Post

It is the third bombing attack on Russian war supporters, the Russian foreign ministry blamed Kyiv and the West.

A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing that killed his driver on Saturday and investigators said a detained suspect admitted acting on behalf of Ukraine. Russian officials immediately blamed the attack on Ukraine and the West. The state Investigative Committee said the writer’s Audi Q7 was blown up in a village in Nizhny Novgorod region, about 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow, which it was treating as an act of terrorism. It said Prilepin had been taken to hospital. The committee released a photograph showing the white vehicle lying overturned on a track next to a wood, with a deep crater beside it and fragments of metal strewn nearby. The committee later issued a statement saying investigators were questioning a suspect identified as Alexander Permyakov.

