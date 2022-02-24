THE SUN:

VLADIMIR Putin has declared WAR on Ukraine and unleashed his terrifying arsenal with a full scale assault on the country – plunging Europe into a bloody new crisis.

The tyrant declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine with a dawn raid after months of amassing his forces on the border and brazenly lying to the world about his plans to invade.

The world is waking up to what could the most horrific crisis since World War 2 as Putin seeks to tear down the world order.

His full scale invasion of Ukraine is all part of his deluded plan to rebuild the Soviet Union amid his paranoid fears over Nato.

Ukrainians faced the sound of booming explosions and blaring air raid sirens as missiles, airstrikes and artillery shells fell on their homeland.

The first explosions were heard around 3.30am local time – and then two hours later Putin took to Russian airwaves to announce his attack.

He chillingly warned the West that there would be “consequences greater than any you have faced in history” if there are any moves to interfere with the invasion.

Moments later the first powerful explosions were reported as armoured columns were spotted moving towards the border.

