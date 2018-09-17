THE SUN:

A report given to Sputnik said: “On September 17, at about 11 p.m. Moscow time [20:00 GMT], the communication with the crew of the Russian Il-20 aircraft was lost when it was over the Mediterranean Sea, some 35 kilometres from the Syrian coast, on its way back to Hmeimim airbase.”

US officials have reported the Syrian army shot down the Russian plane while trying to thwart an alleged Israeli airstrike.

Syrian state media said air defences intercepted and downed missiles targeting areas in the city of Latakia.

Military sources reported missiles came from the direction of the sea in an hour-long attack.

The official SANA news agency said the Technical Industry Institution in the state-controlled city had been targeted, adding it isn’t known who fired the missiles.

Russian radars registered missiles launched from a French frigate and recorded four Israeli jets over Syria at the time of the attack, Russia Today reports.

The Israeli military refused to comment on claims they were behind the attack on Syria.