Explosions were seen in the Russian military airfield in Belbek, located on the southern part of the Crimean peninsula on Saturday afternoon, with the cause being attributed to a plane catching fire on the runway.

According to the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, a partial detonation of ammunition occurred during the incident at the airfield in Sevastopol, where a plane rolled out of the runway and caught fire.

“According to the situation on Belbek. The plane went off the runway during landing, and a partial explosion of ammunition occurred. The pilot managed to evacuate,” the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

