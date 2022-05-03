The Sun

BUTCHERED Horrifying picture shows bodies of Russian soldiers laid out in Z shape as Ukraine drives Putin’s troops out of Kharkiv

A DISTURBING picture shows bodies of slaughtered Russian soldiers laid out in a Z shape as brave Ukrainian forces drive Vladimir Putin’s troops out of Kharkiv. Streets and fields surrounding the city are reportedly littered with bodies, with journalists describing the outskirts as an “open-air morgue”. Kharkiv has suffered constant bombardment since the war began late in February – with many of the city’s one million terrified residents fleeing to safety. As Ukrainian and Russian fighters battle for control of slithers of land around the country’s second-biggest city, grisly images have emerged. One horrifying image appears to show four dead soldiers arranged in a Z shape – the symbol of Russia’s bloody invasion – in a village retaken by Ukrainian forces on Kharkiv’s outskirts. According to Associated Press journalists, the dead soldiers were wearing white armbands commonly used by Russian fighters, while Russian medical kits were seen close to the bodies. It could be considered a war crime.

Read more at the Sun