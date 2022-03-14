NEW YORK POST:

A Russian man was not lovin’ it that McDonald’s was about to shutter it stores in the country amid the invasion of Ukraine – so he chained himself to one of its eateries in Moscow in a last-ditch attempt to keep it open.

Luka Safronov, son of the artist Nikas Safronov, handcuffed himself to the entrance of McDonald's. pic.twitter.com/WKjmPL9pgc — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 13, 2022

The Golden Arches fan, identified as Luka Safronov, was filmed staging his protest hours before the burger giant was set to temporarily close its 850 restaurants in Russia, the Mirror reported.

“Closing down is an act of hostility against me and my fellow citizens!” Safronov reportedly yelled as customers flocked inside to grab their last Big Macs and other staples before the chain closed down its operations.

