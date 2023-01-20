THE US Coast Guard confirmed it is monitoring a suspicious Russian ship that has been sailing off the coast of Hawaii.

“In recent weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard has continued to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands,” it said.

The area off the coast of Hawaii where the ship was spotted, known as the US economic exclusive zone (EEZ), is open for international ships to pass through, according to the statement.

It added that while ships can transit freely through the area, “foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering within Coast Guard District Fourteen’s area of response.”

District Fourteen patrols the Coast Guard’s largest area of responsibility, taking up 14 million square miles of land and sea with some units stationed in Hawaii, Singapore and Japan.

