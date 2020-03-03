NY POST

A Russian Instagram influencer’s birthday party took a horrible turn when over 50 pounds of dry ice was poured into a pool to create a stunning “visual effect,” leaving three dead and at least four injured, reports said. Yekaterina Didenko’s Instagram story Friday showed her 29th birthday soiree starting out with festive pole dancing, sexy swimsuits and plenty of food and drink, the Daily Beast reported. But a few hours later, she posted several videos weeping, saying the party had gone horribly awry after 25 kilograms — or about 55 pounds — of dry ice was poured into the Moscow pool where she was celebrating, the Moscow Times reported, citing investigators and Didenko’s account.

