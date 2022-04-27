THE DAILY STAR:

There is a “real danger” that a World War 3 could break out over Ukraine, warned Russia ’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, claiming that deliveries of western weaponry to Ukraine meant NATO was “in essence engaged in war with Russia”.

He added that the threat of a nuclear conflict was “serious… real,” adding that “we must not underestimate it.

Speaking on Russian state television said that by arming Ukraine, NATO countries were already effectively fighting against Russia.

He warned that any weapons shipments coming from the west are immediately regarded as “legitimate targets” saying that several NATO arms shipments had already been destroyed by Russian attacks.

“How can it be otherwise?”, he said: “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”

