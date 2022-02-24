TheDrive.com

The fate of the Antonov An-225 Mriya remains unknown after its home airport fell under Russian control. The fate of the world’s largest fully operational aircraft is uncertain in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The one-off Antonov An-225 Mriya, from the Ukrainian “Мрія,” or “Dream,” has been at Hostomel (or Gostomel) airport northwest of Kyiv since it landed there on February 5. While there has been heavy fighting at the airport, there are unconfirmed reports that the Mriya is still intact, at least for now, although it is now in Russian hands. The An-225 is based at Hostomel Airport, sometimes referred to as Antonov Airport, which is used primarily as a commercial cargo hub. The airport is owned by the maker of the An-225, the Antonov aircraft manufacturing company, and is currently operated by its subsidiary, Antonov Airlines. According to FlightAware.com, the An-225 is confirmed to be at the airport after flying there from Billund, Denmark nearly three weeks ago.

Read more at The Drive.com