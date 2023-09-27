Russian Forces Destroy Depot With 3K Tons of Ammo in HUGE BLAST – And Two Ukrainian Mig-29 Fighters Destroyed in Attacks the MSM Don’t Want You to See

There is but one front in which the Ukrainian counteroffensive is being very successful: in the mainstream media.

There, the complete failure of the counteroffensive is but a minor inconvenience as they chronicle every minor skirmish as a triumph for Kiev, and every successful missile attack as ‘the beginning of the end’ for Moscow.

The reality is that there is a war of positional battles going on, a situation in which the Russian war of attrition will always be victorious, as they have more guns, tanks, ammo, manpower.

In the last few days, the Russians have continued depleting the Ukrainian infrastructure in ways that will turn the inter into a bitter experience, and also disrupting logistics in the troop and equipment accumulations of the rear.

While the Russian pressure is on at the northern front near Kupyansk, now there is also the expectation that things may begin to move in the south on Kherson Oblast, at the Dnieper river delta, and maybe even east towards Odessa.

