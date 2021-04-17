NY POST:

A Russian fighter jet escorted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday — as tensions between Moscow and Washington mount.

Tass, a Russian news agency, reported that ministry officials detected a US RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific along the southeastern coast of the 777-mile Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far eastern border.

“A MiG-31 fighter jet was scrambled from an airfield in the Kamchatka region to identify and escort the plane,” the statement by the Russian Defense Ministry read. “The crew identified it as a US RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft.”

The Russian fighter jet then returned to its home airfield after turning the US aircraft away from the Russian border, Tass reported.

