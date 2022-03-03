Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s nearly $600 million yacht has been seized by German authorities in Hamburg as a direct result of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Forbes reports.

The move comes a day after the European Union froze the 68-year-old’s assets and issued him a travel ban, saying that Usmanov ”actively supported materially or financially Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine.”

He is one of several Russian oligarchs close to Putin targeted across Europe due to the war.

Vladimir Potanin, one of the richest men in Russia and a Guggenheim Museum donor for decades, stepped down from the museum’s board earlier Wednesday in light of the invasion.

Read more at Newsmax