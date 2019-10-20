RT.com:

In one of those events that can definitively be filed under “crazy stuff that happens in Russia,” a man nicknamed ‘Bazooka Arms’ faced off against a blogger in an MMA bout – and ended up getting submitted.

Kirill ‘Bazooka Arms’ Tereshin made headlines around the world several years ago when he underwent synthol drug injections that gave him foot-wide biceps.

READ MORE: Russian showcases jaw-dropping foot wide biceps (VIDEO)

He regularly updates his 444,000 Instagram followers with his minor celebrity antics, the latest of which involved an MMA bout against Russian blogger Oleg Mongol.

After a feisty build-up in which Tereshin, 23, admitted he’s “not a fighter” but still vowed to see off his punier-armed opponent, the pair finally faced off at a gym in the city of Abakan in the Russian Republic of Khakassia.