NY POST

Russian-backed Syrian fighters wasted no time capitalizing on the US withdrawal from Syria on Monday, deploying troops deep inside Kurdish territory south of the Turkish border less than 24 hours after Team Trump announced American forces would be leaving northern Syria. Washington’s former Kurdish allies in the fight against ISIS said they invited in the government troops as an emergency step to help fend off an assault by Turkey, launched last week after President Trump moved US troops aside in what bitter Kurds called a betrayal.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST