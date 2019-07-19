NEWSWEEK:

A top Russian official claimed local authorities had been fudging mortality statistics in an effort to chase “good indicators.”

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told medical officials on Tuesday that population numbers are declining “catastrophically” amid falling birth rates and under-reported death rates, state-run news agency TASS reported.

A United Nations report published in June put Russia’s population at roughly 145,872,000. It estimated the total population could drop to 143,348,000 by mid-2030, to 135,824,000 by mid-2050 and to 126,143,000 by mid-2100. Migration helped to offset potential population losses between 2010 and 2020, the agency stated.

These figures do not include the Crimea region of Ukraine, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Crimea had a population of about 2,284,000 that year, according to a census performed after the annexation.

Official Russian statistics, which include Crimea, estimate the population has already fallen by 149,000 from roughly 146.8 million to 146.7 million this year.