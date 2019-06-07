THE MIRROR:

Vladimir Putin’s Pacific Fleet claimed a US guided missile cruiser was to blame as it accused the American ship, the USS Chancellorsville, of “dangerous” manoeuvring.

But the US Navy later dismissed Moscow’s claims as “propaganda” and accused the Russian destroyer’s “unprofessional” crew of making “an unsafe manoeuvre”.

The American sailors were forced to “reverse full and steer away to avoid a collision”, the US Navy said.

An aerial photo tweeted by CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr shows just how close the ships came to colliding at sea.

The Russian Navy claimed the USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruise, had come within just 50 metres (165ft) of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov.