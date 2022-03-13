THE JERUSALEM POST:

Airstrikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv killed nine people on Sunday, regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online statement, as explosions were heard in the area of Lviv in western Ukraine for the first time in Russia’s ongoing invasion of its neighboring country.

According to the Ukrainian news outlet the New Voice of Ukraine, air raid sirens in Lviv were heard from 3:31 a.m. to 6:33 a.m. local time and residents reported hearing several loud explosions.

Ukraine’s Center for International Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, a military training base less than 25 kilometers from the border with Poland, was bombed on Sunday when missiles were fired at it, the Lviv Regional Military Administration said on Facebook.

