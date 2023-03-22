The EU is sending one million artillery shells to Ukraine at the eye-watering price of two billion Euros, meanwhile the United Kingdom has confirmed it would be sending depleted uranium anti-tank rounds along with the main battle tanks it is donating to the country.

A long-anticipated arms procurement deal by EU members-plus-Norway through the European Defence Agency to procure and send one million 155mm artillery rounds [pictured, above] to Ukraine has been agreed, ending months of discussion.

The €2 billion ($2.15 billion) price tag will be divided in two tranches, the EU said, with the first billion used to compensate European Union nations for releasing shells from their own military stocks, with an aim to send these within two months. The second round of funding will be paid to armaments factories in European nations to make new shells for shipment.

The EU’s ambition is to have this delivery completed within 12 months, but there are questions over whether Europe’s armaments factories can ramp up production quickly enough to meet that target. Extra shells could have been bought from outside the European Union, but France has insisted on a buy-European policy to protect European industry.

