Russia has warned the United States to cease “hostile” activity near its border after the dramatic incident involving an American drone over the Black Sea.

Ukraine said Wednesday that the episode — the first known direct confrontation between the two superpowers since the war began last year — illustrated the Kremlin’s desire to expand the conflict.

A Russian fighter jet harassed and then collided with the propeller of an MQ-9 Reaper drone on Tuesday, forcing the U.S. to bring the drone down in international waters, the U.S. military said. Washington said it was a “brazen violation of international law” and summoned Moscow’s envoy to lodge a protest.

But Russia denied its planes came “into contact” with the drone and accused the U.S. of being to blame for conducting surveillance near its airspace to help Ukraine.

“We proceed from the fact that the United States will refrain from further speculations in the media landscape and stop making sorties near the Russian borders,” the country’s ambassador to the U.S. said after his meeting at the State Department. “We perceive any actions involving the use of American weapons and military equipment as openly hostile,” ambassador Anatoly Antonov said according to a statement published on the embassy’s Telegram on Wednesday.

