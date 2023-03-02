Breitbart

The United States and NATO were warned by Russia on Thursday they face “catastrophic consequences” if they pursue further involvement in the Ukraine war. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva “the most acute strategic threat is posed now by the U.S. and NATO policy aimed at further fomenting the conflict in and around Ukraine.” “Their growing involvement in an armed confrontation is fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences.” AFP reports Russia’s diplomatic representative spoke before a largely empty chamber, with many Western diplomats gathering instead for a nearby photo opportunity in front of a mural painted in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag during his scheduled speaking time. “We consider this as an extraordinary show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people who resist an unprovoked and unjustified Russia’s aggression,” Ukraine’s ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko told the outlet. “Until Russia takes its tanks out of the field of Ukraine… we are here to show support to our Ukrainian colleague,” British ambassador Simon Manley reportedly said. “Their fight is our fight.” Russia’s warning of consequences comes just days after NATO agreed to Ukraine’s request for membership sooner rather than later, as Breitbart News reported.

